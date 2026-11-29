The inaugural Security and Innovation Fair in Riyadh showcased innovative solutions from global and regional inventors

The fair allowed innovators to connect with potential partners in the region

RIYADH: From sign-language education platforms to water-free firefighting technology, the inaugural Security and Innovation Fair brought together international innovators, regional entrepreneurs and Saudi student inventors, showcasing emerging technologies designed to address real-world challenges. The fair, which concluded in Riyadh, offered a glimpse into how innovation is being translated into practical solutions across sectors including healthcare, education, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Zeljko Zdravkovic, president of the Belgrade Association of Inventors and a representative of International Federation of Inventors’ Associations, served on the judging panel for education-related innovations. “I’ve never seen something like this,” he told Arab News about the fair. The judging panels are separated by various fields including education, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, computer engineering, healthcare, and others. Zdravkovic said he personally assessed 43 inventions, with just 10 minutes allocated to each entry. “Sometimes those inventions are so amazing that you need more, not only to judge, just to see how it is and to maybe improve that invention if it's possible with advice,” he said. Among the inventions that impressed Zdravkovic was Wafeeq, a digital education platform developed by Qatar-based Mohamed Wafeeq to help deaf people acquire professional skills through sign language. “I’m very proud because I was raised by deaf parents. They see my face every single day, but they never hear my voice. My name is Mohammad and today I am their voice representing Wafeeq. It’s a digital platform, like Udemy, but for deaf people who can upload the content in sign language with a subscription model,” Wafeeq told Arab News. The main power of the application is the deaf community, but that presents some challenges of its own, like finding individuals who are equipped to train in various fields. “We need deaf (people to train) in AI, technology, robotics to help others to get a job. Our vision is to upscale their skills and to get (them) job opportunities,” he explained. Minnesota-based Lakeshield showcased a deployable micro data center designed to provide institutions and critical infrastructure operators with backup computing capabilities. Guled Kassim, founder and president of Lakeshield, said the technology was developed in response to growing demand for data centers and concerns over cyberattacks. “What we wanted to do was create a system that gives institutions, universities, the water grid, electrical grid, a reliable backup when the main system goes down,” he said. “We see Saudi Arabia and the region going into a new chapter of innovation, and that's something we support, and so we wanted to be part of that innovation.” Kassim added that the fair provided an opportunity to connect with regional infrastructure companies and potential partners. Fawz Nasr and Reemas Alfattah, two students at Tabuk University, and their team showcased AirPulse, an invention that's able to extinguish fire with no water. It can be used indoors, apply it to ceiling units within houses, hospitals, or museums, or outdoor areas like parks or gardens by attaching it to drones. Nasr, the student behind the idea, explained that the device shoots out vertical rings that target the fire using AI. “They are made of aerosol with a sound pulse of 70Hz. Together they make a very consistent ring that goes to the base of the flame and extinguishes it,” she said. According to Nasr, the device also incorporates guidance lasers to help people evacuate, as well as thermal cameras designed to detect injured or unconscious individuals and automatically alert emergency services. After Nasr’s house caught fire a few years ago, many of her belongings were damaged, not only from the fire, but also from the water used. After extensive research, she believed there was a way to limit water use in these situations while also putting out fires more efficiently. “We need to save the world — not just people, but also water. Using water to extinguish fire, it’s fine, but it causes way more damage. It can damage it. Like when it happens in a hospital. Hospitals are full of data that needs to be saved, so when you use water to extinguish fire, yes, you save lives, but you destroy so many expensive devices and electronics. That’s why we need to find a better way to do that,” said Nasr.