ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is preparing to place a historic order for more than 50 aircraft in the first quarter of 2027 as part of a major fleet modernization and network expansion strategy, Aviation Week magazine reported this week, citing PIA Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hamilton-Manns.

PIA had 31 aircraft in its fleet, including 12 Boeing 777s, 16 Airbus A320s and three ATRs, according to the airline. It announced on Nov. 1 that its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft had arrived in the country operating a flight from London.

In an interview with Aviation Week, Hamilton-Manns revealed that the airline’s management is finalizing plans to acquire 20 wide-body and 30 narrow-body aircraft and once finalized, the deal will represent the “largest single aircraft order” in Pakistan’s aviation history.

“Work is currently underway regarding aircraft specifications, and only those models that align with our operational structure and network requirements will be inducted,” he was quoted as saying.

Hamilton-Manns emphasized that passenger comfort and state-of-the-art cabin amenities remain a top priority for the airline, adding that the aircraft will be acquired through a mix of direct purchases, leasing, and long-term financing, according to the report.

The acquisition will serve a dual purpose, expanding the overall size of the fleet to support network growth and replacing aging aircraft, most notably PIA’s older Boeing 777s, with fuel-efficient models featuring modern technology and cabins, according to the PIA CEO.

Alongside fleet induction, the airline is accelerating efforts to strengthen its engineering and prepare its technical infrastructure for the next-generation aircraft, with a dedicated focus on upskilling engineers and flight crews.

About route expansion, the CEO noted that in addition to increasing flight frequencies to Europe and the United Kingdom, PIA is keenly interested in launching routes to North America, citing strong market demand for reliable, direct air service.

The airline also plans to introduce flights to several new destinations across China and the Far East.

“Pakistan is a vast country with a substantial population base, and a high-standard airline with an extended global network is a fundamental necessity for the nation,” he said.

Pakistan privatized PIA, its former national flag carrier, in December 2025 after an Arif Habib Corporation-led consortium agreed to acquire a 75 percent stake in the airline for Rs135 billion ($482 million) in a deal that valued the carrier at Rs180 billion ($643 million). The airline had accumulated more than $2.8 billion in losses before the sale.