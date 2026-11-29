The deployment follows defense cooperation talks between Saudi, Turkish, and Pakistani officials under a trilateral defense pact

The pact, signed in August, states that an armed attack on any member is considered an attack on all

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Sunday it was deploying troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns, just days after it hosted Saudi and Turkish officials at defense cooperation talks under a trilateral defense pact. The deployment comes amid continued attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis and follows a pledge made by senior Pakistani and Turkish officials at the high-level Makkah alliance meeting in Islamabad to intensify efforts to help the Kingdom defend itself. The three countries had signed the defense pact in August, committing to treating an armed attack on any one of them as an attack on all. “The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement issued after a send-off ceremony for troops. “The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defense cooperation,” it added. “This deployment will contribute toward further strengthening the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns.” The military did not disclose the number of troops being deployed, their specific operational responsibilities, the duration of their deployment, where in Saudi Arabia they would be stationed or the specific security threats they would address. Pakistan also deployed fighter jets and support aircraft to Saudi Arabia in April under a bilateral defense agreement signed in September 2025, with the Saudi defense ministry confirming their arrival in the Kingdom. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the send-off ceremony on Saturday along with Saudi Ambassador Rajeh Albugamy and senior Pakistani military officials. The deployment comes as the three members of the Makkah defense alliance seek to translate their collective defense commitments into practical military arrangements amid heightened regional tensions over the US-Israeli war against Iran and renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. Pakistan has pledged to defend Saudi territory but has ruled out launching attacks against the Houthis inside Yemen. Islamabad has also been involved in diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table. “Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain,” the Pakistani military said, referring to Islam’s two holiest mosques in Makkah and Madinah. • This article also appears on Arab News Pakistan