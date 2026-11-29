QUETTA: Unidentified gunmen on Sunday ambushed vehicles transporting workers to a coal field in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province and killed 11 miners before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The attack took place in Balochistan’s mountainous Kohlu district, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months.

The armed men kidnapped the miners after intercepting their vehicle in Hosri, a town located some 90 kilometers from Kohlu city, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Tayyab Iqbal.

“First they kidnapped the laborers, who were reportedly traveling to the Chamalang coal field, and later killed 11 mine workers,” Iqbal told Arab News.

“Four bodies of the slain coal mine workers have been identified who were residents of Balochistan,” he said. “Rest of the bodies are yet to be identified as they are being shifted to the DHQ (District Headquarter) Hospital Kohlu.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the resource-rich region, where separatist militants have frequently targeted foreign nationals, infrastructure projects, security forces, police, miners and non-native Pakistanis.

Dr. Asghar Marri, medical superintendent at DHQ Hospital Kohlu, told Arab News that they had not yet received any body because Sunday’s attack happened in a remote area of Kohlu.

“After receiving the bodies, medico legal procedures will be initiated to confirm their identities,” he said.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killing of the laborers.



“Targeting innocent laborers is an act of extreme brutality,” he said in a statement.

“The evil elements responsible for the firing deserve no leniency.”

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, and has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

On Saturday, police recovered six bullet-riddled bodies near the Pakistan-Iran border in the Chaghi district. The deceased had been kidnapped on Nov. 18. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) separatist group claimed responsibility for the killing of the laborers in Chaghi.

Islamabad has frequently accused India of backing militant groups and Afghanistan of allowing the use of its soil for attacks in Pakistan’s western regions that border Afghanistan. New Delhi and Kabul deny this.