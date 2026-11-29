The workshops are organized in collaboration with Isdar Art Center, which oversees educational programming, and Sawaya Arts and Culture for logistical support

Participants will have access to specialized materials and equipment for experimenting with various printmaking techniques

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission is launching a series of specialized printmaking workshops offering artists and practitioners the chance to develop their technical skills and explore different techniques. The sessions will take place from Dec. 2-30 and are organized in collaboration with the Isdar Art Center and Sawaya Arts and Culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. The former will oversee educational programming, while the latter will provide logistical and operational support. Participants will have access to specialized materials and equipment, allowing artists and practitioners to experiment with different techniques, develop their skills and explore new forms of artistic expression. Isdar Art Center describes itself as Saudi Arabia’s first specialized fine art printing facility. It offers silkscreen and etching workshops for both beginners and established artists, alongside artist residencies, exhibitions, publishing services and access to specialized printing equipment. The commission is also strengthening engagement with the artistic community through its “Meet the Team” initiative at Riyadh’s JAX District. Individual appointments will allow artists and enthusiasts to engage directly with commission representatives and learn about professional development opportunities. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s broader ambitions to develop a sustainable creative economy and diversify sources of economic growth under Vision 2030. Established in 2020 as one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, the Visual Arts Commission works to develop artistic infrastructure, support emerging talent and strengthen the Kingdom’s presence in the international contemporary art scene. Investment in artistic education also provides emerging Saudi artists with opportunities to turn their creative interests into professional careers, contributing to the growth of the domestic cultural sector. Printmaking was also the focus of the Printworks exhibition held at JAX District in April last year. Hosted by the Personage concept store and studio, it brought together artists, designers and architects to highlight print-based creations, while a live screen-printing studio introduced visitors to the artistic process.