ISLAMABAD: As he walks through the streets of Pakistan’s capital with an eight-kilogram portable coffee station strapped to his chest, Raja Usama Ilyas Khan is carrying more than just coffee-making equipment. He is taking a café-style experience directly to customers, preparing and serving fresh cups of coffee on the spot without a shop, cart or permanent counter.

The idea is simple but unusual. Equipped with hot water, coffee, milk powder, chocolate syrup, cups and other essentials, Khan can prepare four different drinks using his wearable setup and serve customers within minutes.

A student of medical laboratory sciences at Riphah International University in Islamabad, Khan, who hails from Azad Kashmir, said he wanted to start a business of his own but was looking for something that required little investment and stood out from conventional ideas.

Raja Usama Ilyas Khan prepares a cup of coffee using his portable coffee station in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 21, 2026. (AN photo)

“I had always wanted to start something of my own, but I wanted a business that required low investment and was unique,” the 25-year-old told Arab News.

The inspiration came from videos of street vendors abroad selling coffee using portable equipment rather than conventional stalls or carts.

Khan said he saw an opportunity in Pakistan, where he had not come across anyone selling freshly prepared coffee using wearable setup.

“I noticed a gap in the Pakistani market,” he said. “Nobody was selling coffee this way, preparing it instantly and serving it to customers on the spot. So, I decided to fill that gap.”

Turning the idea into reality, however, required some originality. Khan said he searched extensively for a suitable harness to carry his equipment but could not find one, eventually approaching a craftsman at Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi.

Raja Usama Ilyas Khan uses a handheld milk frother to prepare coffee for customers in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 21, 2026. (AN photo)

“I spent almost 12 hours with him,” he said. “He custom-made this bag for me.”

The custom-made harness cost him Rs9,000 ($32.59), while the remaining equipment and supplies brought his initial investment to around Rs27,000 ($97.78). He said he borrowed the money from his wife to get the business started.

The setup is designed around a thermos that holds hot water, with separate compartments for the ingredients and tools needed to prepare the drinks. His supplies include coffee and tea bags, cocoa powder, chocolate syrup, sugar, milk powder, cups, a handheld beater and paper napkins.

Carrying the setup is another part of the job.

“Initially, during the first and second days, you might experience some difficulty carrying it,” he said. “But once you get used to the work and a day or two passes, it becomes normal.”

Khan offers four drinks: tea for Rs100 ($0.36), hot chocolate and cappuccino for Rs200 ($0.72) each and coffee for Rs250 ($0.91).

“When I first started selling coffee ... people were looking at me and appreciating the idea because they had never seen a concept like this before,” he said. “It was something completely new and unique.”

“I didn’t really have to look for customers. Everything sold out.”

Raja Usama Ilyas Khan’s eight-kilogram portable coffee station, which allows him to prepare and serve coffee on the streets of Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 21, 2026. (AN photo)

On regular working days, Khan sells around 20 to 25 cups, with weekend sales sometimes exceeding 30, he said.

For customers, the appeal is not just the novelty of the setup but also the convenience of getting a freshly prepared drink without having to visit a café or wait for an order.

Reema, 36, who gave only her first name, said she was pleased to find the coffee vendor while she was out running errands and feeling cold.

“I was happy to find authentic coffee instead of having to go to another shop, order and then wait. I was also short on time and in a hurry, so this was very convenient,” she said.

Zikr Ramzan, a 22-year-old customer, said his family introduced him to Khan’s business, and their first experience encouraged them to return.

“Our first experience was so good that it made us come back for a second time,” he said.

“Honestly, I would tell everyone that we often go to big brands, but what really matters is the taste,” he added. “His coffee actually tastes better than many established brands.”

Ramzan also praised Khan for creating his own employment opportunity rather than waiting for one.

“Many young people complain that there are no job opportunities, but he has proved that you can create opportunities for yourself.”

For 17-year-old Salar Khan, it was the unusual way of selling coffee that first caught his attention.

“Rather than going to a coffee outlet, it’s more convenient to get it from here,” he said. “He serves you a cup within just two minutes.”