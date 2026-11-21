JEDDAH: The University of Tabuk ranked among the world’s top 100 universities for interdisciplinary science for the second consecutive year, placing 94th globally and sixth in Saudi Arabia in the 2027 Times Higher Education rankings, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings assess how universities support research across scientific fields and what that work produces. The University of Tabuk said its result reflected efforts to support researchers, expand partnerships and encourage joint projects across disciplines. The university said it aims to improve the quality of its research and apply its findings to serve local communities and support regional development. Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong each had six universities in the top 100. The US led with 26. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals was the highest-ranked Saudi institution, placing 13th globally with an overall score of 81.7. It shared first place worldwide in the “Inputs” category with Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Medical University and National Cheng Kung University. The Islamic University of Madinah rose to the 251-300 band from 501-600 a year earlier. In the inaugural 2025 edition, King Abdulaziz University ranked 32nd globally and second in Saudi Arabia. In the separate 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 27 Saudi universities placed among the world’s top 1,000, up from 23 the previous year. They accounted for 38 percent of Arab institutions in the top 1,000. Egypt had nine universities on the list, while Jordan and the UAE each had eight. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology topped the Times Higher Education Arab University Rankings for the fourth consecutive year. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals placed third in the regional ranking, which covered 269 institutions across 17 countries.