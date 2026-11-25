No civilian casualties reported; authorities working to identify the type of projectile used in the attack

A projectile fired by Yemen’s Houthi militia struck Jazan port in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, causing minor damage, the coalition said. No civilian casualties were reported and authorities were working to identify the type of projectile used in the attack. The coalition did not provide further details about the damage. The strike came a day after a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, including two Saudi citizens and nine foreign residents, according to Saudi Civil Defense. The tower, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was also struck on Nov. 19, causing material damage but no injuries. The attacks come amid an escalating Houthi campaign targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure.