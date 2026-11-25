LAHORE: Nearly a century after British colonial authorities sentenced Bhagat Singh to death in Lahore, a restored courtroom in the Pakistani city is bringing renewed attention to a revolutionary whose legacy transcends the borders that now divide India and Pakistan.

Inside the historic Poonch House, a life-sized statue of Singh stands handcuffed beside a British soldier, facing a judge’s bench beneath the British flag. Portraits of the judges line the walls, while an adjoining gallery displays letters, photographs, a family tree and archival material documenting his revolutionary struggle.

The recreated courtroom, unveiled in August 2025, marks a rare public commemoration in Pakistan of one of the most prominent figures of the Indian subcontinent’s independence movement, whose life and political activism were deeply rooted in territory that became Pakistan after Partition in 1947.

Born in 1907 in Banga village in Lyallpur district, now Faisalabad, Singh became a symbol of resistance to British rule before his execution at the age of 23 alongside fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on March 23, 1931.

Singh is widely celebrated in India, where his image remains an enduring symbol of revolutionary nationalism. In Pakistan, however, his place in public memory has been more limited, despite his close association with Lahore and the wider Punjab region.

For historian Ali Usman Qasmi of the Lahore University of Management Sciences, the restoration is significant not only for preserving a historic site but also for challenging the selective remembrance of the region’s anti-colonial struggle.

“It’s very unfortunate that Bhagat Singh is not, I mean forget about celebration, he is not even remembered in this part of the world, even though, his entire life, his career, was all based in Western Punjab,” Qasmi told Arab News.

He said the relative absence of Singh from Pakistan’s official historical narrative reflected the way national identity was constructed after Partition, with greater emphasis on the political and religious divisions that led to the creation of Pakistan than on the broader anti-colonial struggle shared by communities across the subcontinent.

“So this is a very welcome step, I must say, this is after almost 80 odd years on independence that we have at-least some place where Bhagat Singh is being remembered,” Qasmi said.

A TRIAL THAT BECAME A PLATFORM FOR RESISTANCE

The courtroom at Poonch House was the setting for one of the most consequential trials of the independence movement, involving members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, a revolutionary organization that advocated ending British colonial rule.

Singh and his comrades had attracted widespread attention after the December 1928 killing of British police officer John Saunders in Lahore, an act intended to avenge the death of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai following injuries sustained during a police assault on a protest against the Simon Commission.

In April 1929, Singh and fellow revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs into the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in a protest intended to draw attention to their political cause. They remained at the scene and were arrested.

Their subsequent imprisonment and prosecution became a rallying point for anti-colonial activists, particularly as detainees launched hunger strikes demanding recognition and treatment as political prisoners.

Among them was Jatindra Nath Das, a fellow revolutionary who died in September 1929 after a 63-day hunger strike in Lahore jail, drawing widespread condemnation of the colonial authorities.

As the proceedings dragged on and the defendants used the courtroom to publicize their political beliefs, the British administration introduced an emergency ordinance in May 1930 establishing a special tribunal of three judges.

The tribunal, which convened at Poonch House on May 5, was empowered to proceed without the accused and operated under exceptional rules that curtailed the ordinary judicial process.

In her book Revolutionaries on Trial, historian Aparna Vaidik describes how colonial officials hastily converted part of the sprawling Poonch House compound into a courtroom, assembling equipment and staff for the proceedings.

According to Vaidik, “a pankha [fan] was taken off from the High Court office and fixed in the Poonch House and a punkha coolie was arranged along with a Remington typewriter,” alongside clerks, water carriers and other basic supplies.

But moving the trial outside the jail also created new opportunities for the accused to demonstrate their defiance.

“It also gave the revolutionaries a chance again, to project themselves and their politics. Because, it allowed them to be taken out of jail, and be brought to this venue in lorries where they were hand-cuffed but while they were hand-cuffed they were raising slogans, they were singing revolutionary songs, and they were able to see you know the support, among masses as they saw people, standing outside, as they were being taken to the court premises,” Qasmi added.

On October 7, 1930, the tribunal sentenced Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru to death.

The three were hanged in Lahore Central Jail the following March, becoming enduring symbols of resistance to British colonial rule.

Qasmi said remembering Singh should also mean recognizing the wider revolutionary movement and the contributions of comrades such as Sukhdev and Das, whose sacrifices have often been overshadowed by Singh’s iconic status.

A SHARED HISTORY ACROSS A DIVIDED BORDER

For Singh’s surviving family in India, the preservation of Poonch House carries particular emotional significance, connecting them to a place that remains central to their family history but lies across one of the world’s most politically sensitive borders.

Prof. Jagmohan Singh, 82, a retired computer science professor and nephew of the revolutionary, said the restoration offered an opportunity to preserve a history shared by people on both sides of the India-Pakistan border.

His mother, Bibi Amar Kaur, was Bhagat Singh’s younger sister.

“I’m very happy that in Lahore Poonch House, which was actually the place where the trials of the tribunal was taking place, has been preserved,” Singh told Arab News in an online interview.

Born in Lyallpur district before the Partition of British India in 1947, Jagmohan Singh said he hoped to return to the region of his birth and visit the courtroom associated with his uncle’s final years.

“I think it is a great thing. And I will look for the opportunity to visit there. Because my birthplace is also in Pakistan, in Lyallpur [Faisalabad] district,” he said, adding: “Well, that will be my last wish [to visit].”

The restoration comes against the backdrop of decades of strained relations between India and Pakistan, whose shared history has often been interpreted through competing national narratives since their independence from Britain.

For historians, Singh’s legacy offers a reminder of an earlier political landscape in which revolutionary movements crossed religious and communal boundaries, and Lahore was a major center of intellectual and anti-colonial activity.

Poonch House itself dates to the nineteenth century and has served several administrative purposes over its long history. The Punjab government has restored the building and established a gallery dedicated to Singh, displaying historical documents, portraits and other material associated with his life and trial.

The gallery opened in December 2024, followed by the public unveiling of the recreated courtroom in August 2025.

For visitors, the reconstructed setting offers a tangible encounter with a chapter of history that has largely survived through books, photographs and archival records.

Hamid Mushtaq, a 55-year-old financial analyst who visited Poonch House with his three young children, said the courtroom allowed him to imagine the atmosphere in which Singh and his comrades confronted the colonial authorities.

“As a visitor, visiting the court room and that, grandeur of that building, just gives me an immense pleasure to feel that I’m in the era where Bhagat Singh lives,” Mushtaq said.

Nearly 95 years after Singh’s execution, the courtroom stands as a reminder of the struggle against British rule but also as a link to a shared past that predates the creation of India and Pakistan.

“I may not be the fortunate to be part of that struggle,” Mushtaq said, “but I just feel that I am very much there.”