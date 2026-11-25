PESHAWAR: Eight Qur’an reciters advanced to the final of Pakistan’s second international Qur’an recitation competition on Wednesday, with the winners of the three-day event featuring contestants from around the world set to be announced in Islamabad on Thursday.

Organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, the competition is part of the country’s efforts to promote Qur’anic teachings and Islamic culture while strengthening religious ties with other Muslim nations.

“The Holy Qur’an binds different countries, nations and cultures in a shared spiritual bond,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said while addressing the gathering, according to a statement.

“The message of the Qur’an transcends borders, while unity, mutual respect and peace are our real strength.”

Nineteen contestants recited verses from the Qur’an on the second day of the competition, with eight selected to perform again in the final on Thursday. An awards ceremony will follow the announcement of the winners.

Kundi called for greater efforts to familiarize younger generations with Qur’anic teachings, saying they helped instill patience, discipline, respect and a sense of responsibility among young people.

“The true reflection of the Holy Qur’an lies not merely in its beautiful recitation but in putting its teachings into practice,” he said.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also attended the event.

The governor congratulated Yousaf and his team on organizing the competition, saying the participation of distinguished reciters from around the world was a source of pride for Pakistan.