Punjab’s wheat debate is usually framed as state procurement versus private buying. The 2026 harvest exposed the real question: can farmers sell at a viable price and get paid on time? The shift away from government procurement showed the risks of changing the buyer before building a credible market.

Public procurement long gave growers a reference price and helped maintain strategic stocks. But the borrowing, storage and surplus stocks it required created fiscal liabilities, and larger growers were often better placed than smallholders and tenants to sell at official centers. Reform was necessary. Yet private buying needs seasonal credit, competing buyers, transparent quality rules and enforceable payment terms. Without them, the state’s retreat leaves farmers negotiating from a weaker position.

Punjab’s 2026 policy aimed to build strategic reserves of three million tons through 11 private aggregators, with government financing and storage support. By the end of May, however, they had reportedly bought only about 160,000 tons, and at least nine of the 11 had not bought any wheat at all, according to industry sources cited in media reports. Banks were reluctant to finance the scheme, and pricing disagreements discouraged sales to aggregators. The problem was not the idea of private buying, but the absence of workable financial and contractual foundations.

The success of wheat policy should be measured by whether farmers can afford to plant again next season. —Hina Ayra

The consequences were felt at the farmgate. On April 15, Punjab announced procurement at Rs3,500 per 40kg (one maund), promising payment within 72 hours. Farmers’ representatives said production costs averaged around Rs4,750 per maund, while market prices had fallen to about Rs3,300. These were growers’ estimates, not an audited provincial average, but they reflected rising costs of fertilizer, diesel, irrigation, labor and harvesting. By May, open-market prices had risen to around Rs3,700, above the official rate. Prices varied by date and market, but the underlying problem did not: an announced rate did not guarantee a buyer or a decent return.

For a small farmer, this is not abstract. Rent, input credit and harvesting charges fall due after the harvest. A tenant must share the crop with a landowner. A grower without storage cannot wait for prices to improve, while a trader with cash can. When procurement stalls, farmers lose bargaining power and the money they need to finance the next sowing. The result can be rural debt and less investment in seed, fertilizer and machinery.

The Rs4,500-per-maund price announced by the federal government on Oct. 26, and reaffirmed by Punjab for the coming crop, is important. But it is a benchmark, not a guarantee that every farmer can sell at that rate. An official costing shared with the industry put production costs at Rs3,534 per maund at farm level, or Rs159,009 per acre assuming a yield of 1,800kg, and Rs3,634 after marketing expenses. Adding a 25 percent return produced an indicative price of Rs4,542. Costs vary with land rent, water access, yields and farm size. The real test is whether buyers, procurement and timely payments follow.

Nor is the answer unlimited state procurement. Pakistan cannot afford to rebuild a system of heavy public borrowing and costly surplus stocks. Instead, the state should enforce market rules: ensure multiple buyers in each district, require transparent weighing and grading, publish market and farmgate prices, monitor aggregators’ purchases and enforce payment deadlines. Warehouse-receipt finance and seasonal credit can help smaller farmers avoid distress sales. A public buyer of last resort may still be needed where private demand collapses, but within a clear fiscal limit.

The implications extend to the Gulf. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have agreed to work toward raising Pakistan’s agricultural and food exports to the Kingdom to $3 billion, and to explore cooperation in rice, meat, fruit, green fodder, water-efficient irrigation and agri-food investment. That ambition depends on a productive rural economy. Millions of Pakistanis work in the Gulf, and their remittances support households across the country, including in farming villages. When farm returns collapse, the effects reach rural employment, household debt and migration. Viable farms and reliable supply chains, by contrast, make Pakistan a more credible agricultural partner.

Food security is also an obligation. Under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which Pakistan ratified in 2008, the state must take steps toward ensuring adequate food and freedom from hunger. That does not dictate a procurement model, but it makes clear that food security is about access as well as availability.

Punjab does not need to choose between public procurement and private markets. It needs a credible framework in which private buyers compete, farmers are paid on time, consumers can afford food and the state can intervene when markets fail. The success of wheat policy should not be measured by tons stored or targets announced, but by whether farmers can recover their costs, earn a reasonable return and afford to plant again next season. For a province that feeds much of Pakistan, that is the real measure of food security.

Hina Ayra is a public policy and international economics professional writing on trade, economic governance, connectivity, and global geopolitics.

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