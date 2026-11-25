ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday social media platforms were “financially incentivizing terrorism,” harassment of women and child abuse by rewarding viral content, urging international technology companies to work with the government to counter the spread of harmful online material.

The remarks come as Pakistan seeks greater oversight of digital platforms. The government strengthened its cybercrime laws last year to combat online misinformation, drawing criticism from journalists and rights groups who say the legislation could be used to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression.

“We are financially incentivizing terrorism, harassment against women and child abuse for that matter,” Tarar said while addressing a seminar, “Social Media Platforms and Post-Truth Era,” organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

“So what happens is anything that goes viral is now directly linked to financial incentives,” he added. “Social media platforms are paying you according to your views. So there is algorithmic injustice.”

Tarar spoke a day after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan planned to require social media companies to register with a new regulator and appoint representatives authorized to act on their behalf in dealings with the relevant authorities in the country.

He said Pakistani authorities had approached a social media company over a video posted by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group designated as a terrorist entity by both Washington and Islamabad, but the platform had failed to act on their concerns.

He also recounted negotiations with a religious party that was subsequently banned, saying its representatives had demanded the closure of some multinational firms operating in the country but opposed shutting down foreign-owned social media platforms because the party officials used them to disseminate their ideology.

The minister did not disclose further details about either of the incidents.

Tarar said the proliferation of smartphones and social media had fundamentally changed the media landscape, allowing individuals to broadcast information to large audiences and making it increasingly difficult to verify content

He praised short-video platform TikTok for labeling content generated using artificial intelligence, saying the practice enabled users to distinguish such material from other content.

Despite his criticism of social media companies, the information minister also encouraged them to expand their operations in Pakistan, citing the country’s large youth population and its potential to produce content for global audiences.

“Social media platforms are most welcome,” he said. “We want their business to grow. We want their presence in Pakistan.”

“They should open their offices in Pakistan, increase their presence, but we would like to work with them hand in hand to counter this threat.”