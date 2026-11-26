ISLAMABAD: ‌Pakistan International Airlines will move its ​UK operations to its own Boeing 777 fleet from November 26 ‌after wet-lease ‌partner ​Norse ‌Atlantic ⁠Airways abruptly ​suspended operations, ⁠forcing the cancelation of two flights, the Pakistani carrier ⁠said on Wednesday.

PIA ‌said ‌flights ​PK ‌786 from ‌London Heathrow to Islamabad and PK 710 from ‌Manchester to Lahore were canceled ⁠after ⁠Norse Atlantic notified the airline of the suspension without prior warning as passengers were preparing to ​board.