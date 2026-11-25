KARACHI: The collapse of an under-construction building in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi killed at least three people and injured 14 others on Wednesday, emergency services said, as they pressed rescue and recovery efforts.

Provincial emergency services said in a statement they had “retrieved three bodies and 14 injured people from the rubble,” after AFP journalists saw huge piles of wreckage and twisted metal at the site of the collapse in Karachi’s Baloch Colony area.

Building collapses are frequent in Pakistan, largely due to inadequate safety standards and poor construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people.

At the scene in the densely populated area of eastern Karachi, the mound of rubble reached several floors high.

Crowds of people gathered and dozens of rescue personnel were working to move bricks and debris, and recover people believed trapped beneath the smashed piles of concrete.

Amina, who asked only to be identified by her first name, said she was looking for her brother, a laborer, after his phone was unresponsive following the collapse.

“At least one should tell me if he’s okay,” she said, pleading with a volunteer preventing onlookers from approaching the site.

At an information desk set up nearby, people showed pictures of those missing on their phones to officials.

As the first casualties from the incident were being identified, President Asif Ali Zardari urged local authorities to step up their response and called for an investigation.

Karachi, a sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million people, is plagued by shoddy construction, unauthorized building extensions, deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowding and weak enforcement of building codes.

In February, a building collapse caused by a gas explosion in the megacity killed 16 people and in July last year, 27 people were killed after a five-story building collapsed in Karachi’s impoverished area of Lyari.