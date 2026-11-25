ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cybercrime agency said on Wednesday it had arrested five people in a raid on a Karachi call center suspected of defrauding US citizens through a medical billing and health insurance scam, uncovering suspicious financial transactions worth billions of rupees.

The arrests come amid growing scrutiny of Pakistan-based call centers implicated in health care fraud targeting the United States. In September, US authorities sought information on four fugitives accused of using a call center in Pakistan to obtain Medicare beneficiaries’ personal information and submit $703 million in fraudulent claims.

Previous investigations into similar schemes have also resulted in convictions in US courts.

“According to initial investigations, the accused deceived US citizens in the name of medical billing and health insurance facilities, obtained their personal and financial information and received illegal funds through foreign medical billing partners,” the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) said in a statement.

The agency said the call center was located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, a major commercial thoroughfare in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, where investigators recovered Rs150 million ($542,573) in cash, four vehicles worth Rs48 million ($173,624), cryptocurrency worth Rs60 million ($217,029) and 11 digital devices.

Investigators also uncovered suspicious financial transactions amounting to approximately Rs20 billion ($72.34 million), though the agency did not specify the period over which the transactions took place or how much of the money constituted proceeds from the alleged fraud.

The NCCIA said it had registered a case against the five suspects and expanded its investigation to identify other members of the network, financial intermediaries and individuals facilitating its operations abroad.

Pakistani nationals have also figured in previous US investigations into fraudulent medical billing, including schemes involving Medicare, a federal health insurance program primarily serving Americans aged 65 and older and certain younger people with disabilities.

Earlier this year in February, a federal grand jury in Chicago indicted two Pakistani nationals, Burhan Mirza and Kashif Iqbal, over their alleged involvement in a $10 million health care fraud scheme involving claims for medical equipment and services that were never provided. Three other defendants had already pleaded guilty in the case at the time of the announcement.