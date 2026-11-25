ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Air Force pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became the first foreign astronaut aboard China’s Tiangong space station on Wednesday, entering the outpost with two Chinese crewmates after their Shenzhou-24 spacecraft docked, China’s space agency said.

Ali, 40, is the first Pakistani to reach orbit. Namira Salim became the first Pakistani in space in October 2023 on a Virgin Galactic flight that briefly reached space before returning to Earth without going into orbit.

The Shenzhou-24 crew’s Long March 2-F rocket took off in a cloud of flames and smoke Wednesday morning from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China under a pink sky, video from state broadcaster CCTV showed. The spacecraft successfully separated from the carrier rocket roughly 10 minutes after blast-off and entered into orbit, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

The launch was a “complete success” and the crew was in good condition, the agency said.

After roughly three-and-a-half hours from launch, the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft successfully docked at the Tiangong space station, according to CMSA.

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari after the launch, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the flight a “historic mission.”

“A proud moment for Pakistan, this mission will inspire our youth and advance our aspirations in science and technology,” Dar wrote on social media.

“FROM HIGHWAYS TO SKYWAYS“

Ali flew as a payload specialist, responsible for scientific experiments, alongside Chinese mission commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.

Pakistan’s space agency said Ali’s research will include growing microalgae as a potential source of food and oxygen on future space missions and studying how exposure to space affects quinoa seeds.

Ali is expected to spend about five days aboard Tiangong before returning to Earth on Shenzhou-23 with astronauts Lai Ka-ying and Zhang Zhiyuan. The spacecraft has been docked at the station since May. Their crewmate Zhu Yangzhu will remain aboard to complete China’s first yearlong stay in space, an endurance test for future missions.

The mission extends Pakistan’s space partnership with China from satellite launches to human spaceflight. The two countries signed an agreement in February 2025 to train Pakistani astronauts. Ali was selected to fly, while fellow Pakistani pilot Khurram Daud trained as his backup.

China completed Tiangong in 2022 and had already selected research projects involving institutions from 17 countries in partnership with the United Nations. Ali’s arrival opens the station to foreign crew members as NASA plans to retire the International Space Station around 2030 and China aims to land astronauts on the Moon before the end of the decade. The United States is pursuing its own crewed lunar landing through NASA’s Artemis program.

“From highways to information superhighways, and now to skyways, Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC are rising even higher than the skies,” Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said in a statement after attending the launch.

Iqbal said he first proposed sending a Pakistani astronaut on a Chinese mission in 2017–18, as the countries looked to expand cooperation beyond infrastructure projects under the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The flight comes in the year they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

With additional inputs from AFP