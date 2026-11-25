PESHAWAR: Authorities in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajaur district said on Wednesday residents had died in a boat accident off Libya and pledged a police investigation, as a federal minister said efforts were underway to find missing passengers and recover bodies.

Libya is a departure point for people attempting to reach Europe across the central Mediterranean. Families in Bajaur have been affected before.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said people from Bajaur and Kurram were among those affected when a boat capsized off western Libya in February 2025. Pakistani consular officials confirmed the identities of 16 Pakistani nationals whose bodies were recovered after that wreck.

“The Bajaur district administration expresses deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of people from Bajaur district in the tragic boat accident off Libya and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the district’s deputy commissioner said in a statement, without disclosing a death toll.

“The families are assured that police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident and that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in migrant smuggling.”

Mubarak Zeb Khan, Pakistan’s minister of state for tribal affairs, said he had contacted survivors from Bajaur in Libya and was coordinating with Pakistan’s embassy and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. The precise location of the wreck and the number of people aboard remained unclear.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the provincial president of the Awami National Party, said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 30 young people from Bajaur had drowned in the latest boat accident. A former provincial lawmaker from the district, Anwar Zeb Khan, told Arab News he could not confirm the number.

“Yes, an incident took place somewhere in Libya in which a number of people died. I am not sure how many people from Bajaur were on board the boat that capsized, but a large number of people from Bajaur lost their lives in the incident,” Khan, who represented part of the district in the provincial assembly, told Arab News.

“Funeral prayers in absentia have also been offered in different villages of Bajaur.”

For some young Pakistanis, the prospect of earning enough abroad to support their families outweighs the risks of the journey.

In Bajaur, ANP’s Hussain said a shortage of steady jobs and little hope of improving their prospects at home were pushing young people to attempt dangerous crossings. He urged the government to expand vocational training and create more jobs, saying the response to each wreck should also address why people feel compelled to leave.

Husain also urged authorities to identify the dead, bring their bodies home and assist survivors and their families.

One of the deadliest wrecks involving Pakistanis occurred in June 2023, when a fishing vessel that had left Libya for Italy sank off Pylos, Greece. UN agencies estimated that more than 500 people died. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said 12 Pakistanis were among the 104 survivors.

Pakistanis have also been caught up in disasters on the Atlantic route to Europe.

In January 2025, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a boat carrying about 80 people that had departed from Mauritania capsized near Dakhla, off Western Sahara. The ministry later said it was arranging the return of 22 Pakistani survivors.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said it arrested 179 people in a 2024 operation targeting suspected smugglers linked to the 2023 and 2024 wrecks off Greece. The agency also seized property and froze bank accounts.

Pakistan’s interior ministry separately told the Senate that 38 agency officials had been dismissed and 12 others faced disciplinary charges as part of its response to migrant smuggling and failures in investigations.