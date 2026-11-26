ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday offered condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the victims’ families after a tanker fire on Greater Cairo’s ring road killed 31 people and injured 21 a day earlier.

The fire broke out when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned above a tunnel in Giza’s Al-Warraq district. Prosecutors said an initial assessment found about 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been burned.

“I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of precious lives in the devastating tanker fire in Cairo. On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Egypt,” Sharif wrote on X.

Sharif wished the injured a speedy recovery and added: “Pakistan stands firmly in solidarity with Egypt in this hour of grief.”

Egypt’s health ministry said 39 ambulances took part in the rescue operation. Prosecutors ordered DNA testing to establish the identities of victims who remained unidentified.

Reuters ⁠footage from the scene in Giza showed firefighting vehicles, charred cars and minibuses, burnt motorcycles and debris scattered across the major ring road, while people and security personnel inspected the aftermath and a bulldozer moved damaged vehicles.

The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking ​the governorates of Cairo, ​Giza and Qalyubia.

Road ⁠accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

The number of people killed ​in road accidents rose 10.8 percent to 5,829 in 2025 from 5,260 ​a year ⁠earlier, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

Egypt has expanded its road network in recent years, building highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure program aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid ⁠population growth ​and urban expansion. The projects have improved traffic flow ​in some areas but concerns over road safety persist.

With additional inputs from Reuters