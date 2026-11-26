ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had restored normal flight operations between Pakistan and Britain using its own aircraft, a day after its Norwegian leasing partner abruptly suspended services, leaving passengers stranded at airports in London and Manchester.

The disruption comes as Pakistan’s national carrier rebuilds its British network following a five-year ban linked to concerns over Pakistani pilot licensing. PIA had leased two aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways under an arrangement in which the Norwegian carrier also supplied the crews.

“In line with the contingency plan activated last night, PIA has transitioned its UK operations directly onto its own widebody Boeing 777 fleet,” the airline said in a statement.

“Today’s scheduled UK services and operations across PIA’s entire domestic and international network are running on schedule.”

PIA canceled two Pakistan-bound flights on Wednesday night after receiving notice of the suspension as passengers were preparing to board flight PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore.

Earlier on Wednesday, Norse said it was in a critical financial position and was seeking short-term financing, Reuters reported. PIA did not specify the reason for its partner’s suspension of services.

The Pakistani carrier said its teams had assisted affected passengers at both British airports, arranging seats on subsequent flights in accordance with their travel preferences.

“Passengers who opted to alter or defer their travel plans due to the disruption have been facilitated with full, penalty-free refunds,” it said.

PIA had earlier expressed regret over the cancelations, saying its leasing partner had suspended operations without advance notice. The airline said it was taking up the matter with Norse executives.

PIA resumed flights to Britain last year with services to Manchester and returned to Heathrow in March, restoring its direct Islamabad-London route after six years.