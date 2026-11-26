With Trump’s presidency weakened by his party’s defeat in the midterm elections, and the war in Iran faltering, many analysts are writing Pakistan off, assuming its importance was momentary.

But they are reading the wrong map through outdated lenses.

It may initially have seemed like a tactical romance between Washington and Islamabad. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire between Pakistan and India after the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in May 2025, and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump boasted that he had saved millions of lives by preventing a full-scale war.

Only a month later, amid the US-Israel war with Iran, Trump hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir for a two-hour lunch at the White House, an unprecedented overture to a Pakistani military chief. Trump came away impressed. “They [Pakistan] know Iran very well, better than most,” he said afterward, and went on to call Munir his “favorite general.”

Pakistan initially acted mainly as a diplomatic interlocutor and regional de-escalation actor, but as the stakes rose, it found itself in a unique position. It is a concerned stakeholder, sharing a roughly 950-kilometer border with Iran, and is home to one of the largest Shia populations outside Iran. It has standing in both warring capitals, deep ties with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, and China’s goodwill.

Pakistan stepped up as a mediator, hosting the in-person, high-level meeting between Iran and the US in Islamabad in April this year, and then became a signatory to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Munir has since visited Tehran five times, meeting Iran’s political and military leadership in pursuit of a durable peace.

But peace remains out of reach. The stalemate in the Iran war has persisted and deepened beyond battlefield gains into more existential concerns. For Iran, surviving heavy bombardment, retaining control of Hormuz and integrating into the world economy would establish it as a major regional power, which it considers its rightful place.

For the US, the war represents a challenge to its military superpower status and to its hold on the region, maintained through now-imperiled military bases.

Bruised by defeat, Trump faces a narrow set of choices: double down, lash out militarily to regain the initiative, or find a face-saving exit. The war has damaged his standing abroad, made him unpopular at home, and left his party reeling even among its own voters.

Since the Vietnam War, a foreign policy issue has rarely been a decisive factor in a US election.

Washington will need actors who can play a stabilizing role in the region. That is why, for the first time, the US chose Pakistan as a peacemaking partner in the Middle East, including a seat on the Board of Peace for Gaza’s reconstruction, a plan that has floundered amid Israel’s continued assault on Palestinians.

The Pakistan-US relationship is decades old, and it has passed through every phase: the ugly, the bad and the good.

Pakistan was a member of the US-led SEATO and CENTO alliances from the 1950s through the 1970s. After Soviet troops left Afghanistan, Washington invoked the Pressler Amendment and cut off aid over Pakistan’s nuclear program; after 9/11, it waived those sanctions to secure Pakistan’s cooperation. F-16 sales were frozen for nearly 15 years. Throughout the war on terror, Washington complained of Pakistan’s allegedly “dubious” role, despite the human and economic losses Pakistan bore. In Pakistani public perception, the US has never become the trusted ally that China is.

Pakistan’s role is no longer an annex to Afghanistan, as in the old instrumentalist “AfPak” framework, nor is it seen through an India-centric lens as a “spoiler.” It is cemented by geography, its enduring friendship with China, its status as the only nuclear-armed country in the Muslim world with a powerful, battle-hardened army, and now its role as a peacemaker in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s position as a reliable partner is no longer contingent on the goodwill of the Oval Office. -Owais Tohid

Pakistan can rely on its deep-rooted friendship with China to provide diplomatic assurances to Iran. It also represents Iran’s diplomatic interests in Washington, because the two countries have no diplomatic relations and Iran has no embassy in the US.

In the wake of the Iran war, Pakistan has opened fresh channels with the US and found a unique position from which it can help both sides secure an “honorable exit.”

However, the mistrust and decades-old rivalry between the US and Iran, together with the rigidity of Iran’s hard-liners, are becoming the main hurdles.

Pakistan’s position as a reliable partner is therefore no longer contingent on the goodwill of the Oval Office, nor can it be reduced to a passing Trump-era anomaly.

A new world order is emerging. The US, no longer a unipolar superpower, is changing too. Its security umbrella over the oil-rich Arab states has fractured, and Gulf countries will no longer see America as an infallible security partner. The US-Israel “no daylight between us” relationship is also evolving. Trump said a “great dislike for Israel” was among the reasons Republicans lost the midterms.

For Washington, Iran is likely to remain a challenge even after the war ends. An inconclusive US withdrawal risks leaving Iran as the de facto regional power in the Gulf. Iran already claims Trump’s and Netanyahu’s electoral defeats as its own victories, and pledges to counter “Greater Israel” designs in the Middle East.

The Arab world will therefore remain vital to the US as it seeks to counter Tehran and counterbalance China, whether Republicans or Democrats are in power.

In the region’s shifting security architecture, Pakistan is increasingly seen as a key player. It has a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia, and the Makkah pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, an alliance seen as the most powerful in the Muslim world, with a clause likened to NATO’s Article 5. Pakistan also has alliances with Qatar and Egypt.

Deeper coordination with the Gulf states, Turkiye and other middle powers would ease the pressure to lean permanently toward one side, and insulate regional stability efforts from great-power friction between the US and China.

In the changing global order, Pakistan’s challenge is to balance between Beijing and Washington, maintain political and security stability at home, and expand its role in the Arab world.

Pakistan’s relationship with Beijing is deeply structural, rooted in long-term economic and defense cooperation agreements. Islamabad must reassure Beijing that its renewed ties with Washington after the Iran war will never compromise China’s security and economic interests in the region.

Owais Tohid has reported extensively on war and conflict in Asia for 30 years and witnessed the rise and fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan. He has also covered the Palestinian conflict in the Occupied Territories and worked for the BBC World Service, AFP and CS Monitor. X: @OwaisTohid