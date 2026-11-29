ISLAMABAD: Pakistan called for unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and the immediate start of its reconstruction on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians faced the onset of winter in makeshift shelters battered by heavy rains.

More than a year after a ceasefire took effect in the Palestinian enclave, some 1.7 million displaced people are still living in tents, makeshift shelters or damaged buildings. Rains this month have damaged more than 40,000 shelters, including over 9,000 beyond repair, according to the United Nations children’s agency.

“The continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with its devastating loss of civilian lives, destruction of homes and essential infrastructure, forced displacement and severe shortages of basic necessities, remains a matter of grave concern,” President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the implementation of the ceasefire.

“It is imperative that the ceasefire is fully implemented and humanitarian assistance reach the people of Gaza without obstruction,” he said, adding that the “reconstruction of Gaza must commence without delay.”

An estimated 950,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza live in flood-prone areas, according to UNICEF. The UN humanitarian office says Israeli restrictions on the entry of supplies and equipment, along with funding shortages, have hampered relief efforts.

The winter rains have also compounded a public health crisis in Gaza, where damaged sanitation networks have left families exposed to floodwater contaminated with sewage and heightened the risk of disease.

Zardari also expressed concern over growing settler violence and the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying attempts at annexation were further undermining prospects for peace.

Sharif warned against attempts to change the territorial and demographic makeup of Palestinian lands.

“Pakistan categorically rejects any attempts at annexation, forced displacement or alteration of the demographic and geographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he said.

Pakistan, which has been involved in diplomatic efforts alongside seven other Arab and Islamic countries to end the Gaza conflict, supported United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 in November last year, which endorsed a comprehensive plan to end the war.

Sharif said Pakistan’s support for the initiative was aimed at advancing a credible and time-bound political process toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has consistently advocated the establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.