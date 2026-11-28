ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government and a key coalition partner on Saturday discussed “potential legislative agendas” ahead of an upcoming parliamentary session, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said, amid an ongoing debate about the creation of new provinces in the country.

The debate over new provinces gained momentum after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi publicly backed the proposal to create additional provinces or administrative units during a speech at the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad on July 30.

Pakistan has four provinces, and supporters of creating more argue that smaller units would improve public services. But the PPP, which governs Sindh and is a key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, has strongly opposed any move to divide the province.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, accompanied by a delegation of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, held a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad, according to the PPP.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the government delegation discussed the upcoming session of Parliament and potential legislative agendas,” the PPP said in a statement.

However, the president has yet to summon a parliamentary session.

In a statement on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who was part of the meeting, said the two sides discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, is divided into four provinces, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that vary enormously in population and geography.

Creating a new province would require a constitutional amendment backed by two-thirds of the total membership of each house of parliament and two-thirds of the assembly of the province concerned.

Separately on Saturday, Naqvi held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, who co-chairs the PPP coalition party. The interior ministry said the two figures discussed the overall situation in the country, including the law-and-order situation.

“I have no information of such a meeting,” presidential spokesman Murtaza Solangi told Arab News, when asked about discussions at the meeting.

‘RAID’ ON JUI-F CHIEF’S RESIDENCE

During his meeting with Dar, the PPP chairman also discussed a “raid” on the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) religious party.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday sealed the Islamabad residence of the JUI-F chief over alleged irregularities in property ownership documents, Pakistani media reported, amid escalating tensions between the government and the JUI-F opposition party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked DPM Dar to “personally look into the raid on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence and the treatment of his family members,” the PPP said.

Earlier this week, Rehman’s party said it would hold peaceful protests after authorities barred its leader from a Punjab district where he was due to address a rally.

The dispute began ahead of a Thursday gathering in Sargodha. The local administration barred Rehman and eight other leaders of his party from entering or remaining in the district for 30 days from Nov. 25 under a public order law. The rally did not go ahead.

Rehman accused authorities of denying his party the right to assemble and arresting supporters to stop the gathering. Party workers blocked roads in several cities on Thursday.