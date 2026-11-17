ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said his country would proceed with diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran with support of other regional countries gathered Monday at a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The meeting of the 10-member ECO in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, was attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from several Asian countries, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting focused on expanding regional cooperation, particularly in trade, by strengthening transportation and commercial links between members including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkiye and several former Soviet republics.

At the end of the meeting, ECO issued a joint communiqué, expressing its support for the mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, and an Iranian initiative aimed at ending the war. It emphasized the importance of restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement amid regional tensions.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the discussions, Dar said that Pakistan had not lost hope in the peace process and was awaiting a US response to Iran’s latest proposals, which he said were based on the June interim peace deal.

“We have not given up hope or efforts. We are still doing our best,” he said.

He attributed the delay to US officials being occupied with the midterm elections.

Pakistan has repeatedly called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The closure of the strategic waterway has caused a sharp increase in oil prices and impacted Pakistan’s ailing economy.

Pakistan hosted the first round of direct talks between the US and Iran in April. The two sides signed an interim deal in June to end the conflict but have accused each other of prolonging the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian FM Araghchi urged ECO members to strengthen cooperation, adding that Iran had consistently upheld international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. He accused the US of pursuing “aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic coercion, and blockades.”

Dar said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir remained closely engaged with regional countries and international partners to help secure a peaceful resolution.

AFGHANISTAN

Dar also said improved ties with neighboring Afghanistan depended on the Afghan Taliban government’s actions to stop terrorism. Afghanistan was not represented at Monday’s meeting because its ECO membership remained suspended, he said.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated this year during repeated border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes, deepening a longstanding dispute over militant activity.

Pakistan wants its neighbor Afghanistan to be peaceful, prosperous and stable, fully integrated into the ECO framework and at peace with itself and neighboring countries, Dar said.

“Such an outcome would serve not only the Afghan people, but also the wider region, opening important avenues for trade, transit and economic cooperation,” he said. “At the same time, meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighboring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism.”

Pakistan frequently accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban government of sheltering the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, as well as the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, an affiliate of the global extremist network.

The TTP is separate but closely allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban and has been emboldened since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Pakistan says militant violence has surged because of the Afghan government’s support of the TTP and other Pakistani militants, a charge Kabul denies.