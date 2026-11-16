ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has appealed to the country’s top judges to ensure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health and her failing eyesight require urgent attention, according to an open letter shared by his lawyer.

The development comes days after Khan’s lawyers met him in prison and discussed his legal and medical issues as well as the country’s political situation during their four-hour interaction with the jailed premier and his wife, a senior member of Khan’s party said.

The meeting at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail took place after an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order directed authorities facilitate Khan and his wife’s consultations with their lawyers in connection with their appeals against convictions in a £190 million corruption case.

In an open letter dated Nov. 16 and addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, Khan urged the country’s judiciary to implement its previous orders concerning his medical treatment and prison conditions.

“I do not write as a former Prime Minister, nor as the head of a political party. I have given my life to Pakistan. I served this nation on the cricket field, in social work and philanthropy, and as its 22nd Prime Minister,” Khan said in the letter shared by his lawyer, Salman Safdar, on X.

“I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated,” Khan said. “I do not ask Your Lordships for any favor. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions.”

There was no immediate response from the government to Khan’s letter.

After their meeting at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Nov. 12, Sardar Latif Khosa, a senior member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and a lawyer, said that the meeting had primarily focused on legal matters and the health conditions of Khan and his wife, who is also imprisoned at Adiala jail.

“They genuinely have health problems, both he and Bushra Bibi. Health problems, they definitely exist and are quite serious, and we will present this to the court and try to get them some relief,” Khosa said.

“Bushra Bibi’s eye condition is quite serious. It is critical, and her surgery is not possible under these conditions. Her relief is extremely necessary so that she can get treatment from a doctor and hospital of her own choice.”

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces multiple cases that his party describes as politically motivated. The government denies this and says the former premier is being provided all facilities in prison as per law.

The ex-premier was recently taken to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment and follow-up care for an eye ailment. The hospital said that his condition was clinically stable.

The hospital visit came months after Khan’s last medical examination at PIMS in August, when the government had bypassed a Supreme Court order directing his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital, citing security concerns.