QUETTA: The provincial government in Pakistan’s Balochistan is responsible for foolproof security arrangements for foreign investors, including those from Sauid Arabia, an official said on Monday after a proposed investment by the Kingdom’s business community in the energy, mining and livestock sectors of the southwestern province.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, met officials of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT and Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) in Karachi on Nov. 11. Al Saud led a 10-member business delegation during the meeting.

Pakistan’s largest province by land mass, mineral-rich Balochistan has long suffered a low-lying insurgency launched by ethnic Baloch separatist militants. These militant groups demand independence from the center and have frequently attacked Chinese projects and personnel in the area.

Bilal Khan Kakar, BBoIT’s vice chairman, told Arab News that the provincial government is “very much keen” to welcome Saudi investment in Balochistan.

“We are responsible to provide foolproof security to foreign investors, their machinery and investment sites,” Kakar said.

Without sharing details of the proposals discussed, Kakar said the Saudi business delegation had expressed interest in investing in the province’s mining, energy and livestock sectors.

“The Saudi business community has agreed to create 20,000 jobs for Balochistan’s skilled youth,” Kakar shared, adding that soon Pakistan will see “on-ground” investment from Saudi Arabia in Balochistan.

When asked how the government will ensure security for Saudi businesspersons if the investment plan proceeds further, Kakar said Balochistan government has a dedicated security protocol for foreign investors.

“We are already working with China in the Saindak mining project and now, the Barrick mining company is on ground under the multi-billion dollars Reko-Diq mining project,” he said.

Saindak and Reko Diq are both lucrative copper-gold mining projects located in Balochistan’s Chagai district.

Investment talks between both sides take place as Islamabad and Riyadh attempt to translate their decades-old fraternal ties into stronger economic and defense relations.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an Economic Cooperation Framework last year to strengthen trade and investment relations in various sectors. In 2024, the two countries signed 34 memorandums of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors to bolster business ties.

Saudi Arabia also serves as an important regional ally and source of foreign remittances for Pakistan. Over 2.5 million Pakistanis live in the Kingdom, making it the largest source of foreign remittances for the cash-strapped country.