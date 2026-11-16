ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that a top-level security committee of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) nations is expected to meet in Islamabad later this month.

The leaders of Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the Makkah defense pact in August amid surging regional tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, as well as intensifying Houthi attacks against Saudi civilian infrastructure. The pact stipulates that an attack against any of the three countries will be considered an attack against them all.

The Strategic Political and Defense Committee (SPDC) is a key decision-making platform of the MJDA. It comprises foreign ministers, defense ministers and senior military officials from Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The committee met in Riyadh last month to address security developments in the region and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

“The SPDC committee will be actually meeting, hopefully end of this month in Islamabad,” Dar told reporters at the conclusion of the two-day Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit. “Because we offered in the inaugural meeting that the next formal meeting will be held in Islamabad.”

Dar reiterated that the defense pact was signed by the three nations in self-defense, adding that it was in line with the UN Charter’s principles.

“It doesn’t violate the international charter, the UN Charter Article 51 that also allows individual and collective defense,” he explained.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad as regional tensions persist. The US-Israel war against Iran, which began in February, has caused the conflict to spread to Yemen. Fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis have intensified over the past few weeks.

The Houthi rebels have also increased their attacks against energy and aviation facilities in Saudi Arabia, drawing anger from various Muslim nations across the world. Pakistan has assured Saudi Arabia of safeguarding its territorial integrity and sovereignty amid frequent Houthi attacks.

Islamabad has called for the Yemen-based group to return to the negotiating table and halt attacks against Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure immediately.