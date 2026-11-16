KARACHI: Chinese smartphone maker Transsion Holdings is in talks with Pakistani authorities on manufacturing more phone components, a senior official of the company’s local partner said on Monday, with industry stakeholders saying the shift could bring cheaper handsets, more jobs and increase the country’s exports.

Transsion, the parent company of the TECNO, Infinix and itel brands, recently discussed expanding its manufacturing operations and developing local supply chains with Pakistani officials. The move comes as Islamabad seeks to slash its import bill and enhance exports. The country’s phone makers, however, still rely on imported parts.

“Actually, the discussions are still at a relatively early stage, but they are very interestingly poised,” said Aamir Allawala, chief executive officer of TECNO Group, Transsion’s local partner.

“And I think that if the government supports us with some flexibility, we can bring a lot of deep manufacturing into Pakistan.”

He said “deeper” manufacturing would also be important for exports.

“This would also be very critical for exporting mobile phones, electric bikes, and energy storage products,” Allawala said. “These three are our target product categories, and we are currently working on them.”

Allawala’s comments followed a Nov. 13 meeting in Islamabad between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Transsion’s founder and chairman, George Zhu. Both sides discussed investment, local manufacturing and Pakistan’s potential as an export base in the meeting.

The delegation also met officials of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a Pakistani civil-military body set up to attract foreign investment, which reaffirmed its support for Chinese investment.

Pakistan has built a sizable mobile phone assembly industry in recent years, but manufacturers remain heavily dependent on imported components.

According to Pakistan Customs, the country imported mobile phones and assembly kits worth about Rs520 billion ($1.88 billion) in the 2025-26 fiscal year, including about Rs420 billion ($1.52 billion) in completely and semi-knocked-down kits used by local manufacturers.

Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing policy had attracted about $300 million in investment by February 2023, with 31 companies receiving manufacturing authorizations, according to research by the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME).

However, local component production remains limited, with domestic value addition estimated at 10 to 15 percent by industry sources.

Zeeshan Mianoor, chief executive officer of INOVI Telecom, a Pakistani phone maker, said the existing manufacturing and assembly industry employed about 40,000 people, and that expanding into components could create thousands more jobs in engineering, production, quality control, logistics and supply chains.

Greater localization could also reduce production costs, he said, although the benefit to consumers would depend on manufacturing volumes and economies of scale.

“Local production of components such as batteries, chargers, casings and circuit boards could reduce import, logistics and foreign exchange costs,” Mianoor told Arab News.

He said there was no reliable nationwide estimate of how much phone prices might fall.

Pakistan could realistically manufacture chargers, cables, battery packs, plastic casings, packaging and some printed circuit board assemblies, he said. More advanced components, such as processors, chipsets, camera sensors and display panels, would require sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure that Pakistan lacks.

He cited high energy costs, tariff structures, limited technology transfer and a lack of economies of scale as the main obstacles, and said international joint ventures and technology partnerships would be essential.

Pakistan has already exported some locally made handsets to Gulf and African markets. Mianoor said INOVI exported 5,500 locally made 4G smartphones to the UAE in 2021, and 120,000 SEGO-branded phones to African markets in 2022.

MIDDLE EAST, AFRICAN MARKETS

“The Middle East and Africa offer particularly promising opportunities, and we believe Pakistan should build on its existing capabilities to expand its footprint in these markets,” Mianoor said.

Muhammad MinHajj Gulfam, president of the Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association, said local component manufacturing could cut the price of entry-level phones by about Rs4,000 to Rs6,000 ($14 to $22).

“There could be a price difference of Rs4,000 to Rs6,000 for smaller mobile phone models,” Gulfam told Arab News, referring to potential savings from locally made parts such as casings.

He said domestic production could also create jobs, ease handset shortages and shield consumers from the rising cost of imported materials.

“If these components are manufactured locally, it will lead to a significant reduction in prices. It will also create more employment opportunities,” he noted.

Most phones sold in Pakistan are already assembled locally, Gulfam said, but making more components at home could strengthen supply chains and help manufacturers meet demand.