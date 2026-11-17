ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan officials will review progress on a much-delayed regional gas pipeline project today, Tuesday, the Pakistani foreign office said, during a meeting of the two sides’ joint intergovernmental commission.

The proposed Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India (TAPI) gas pipeline will link Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. The project is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km (1,125 miles) from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

Work on the $10 billion gas pipeline project, however, has remained stalled for years due to differences over price review and delivery points, as well as the precarious law and order situation in Afghanistan.

The sixth session of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday. It will be co-chaired by Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

“The two sides are also expected to discuss progress on major regional connectivity and energy initiatives, including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline and the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity transmission project,” the Pakistani foreign office said on Monday.

The foreign office said Meredov will lead a high-level Turkmen delegation to Islamabad that will comprise senior government officials and representatives of the country’s institutions.

The commission will review bilateral economic cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening collaboration in trade and investment, energy, agriculture, transport and connectivity, industry, tourism, culture, higher education, science, information technology, health, banking and finance, the statement said.

“The forthcoming session will provide an important opportunity to reinvigorate bilateral economic engagement and strengthen institutional cooperation,” the statement said.

Pakistan has said the pipeline is a vital project for it, given that the country suffers from frequent shortages of imported gas as its struggles to meet its rising energy demand.

Pakistan has also increasingly sought to increase connectivity with Central Asian states, offering them access to its ports to enhance regional trade.