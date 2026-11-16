ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties, Irani state media reported.

Araghchi was in Islamabad to attend a two-day Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit hosted by Pakistan to promote regional trade and connectivity.

Pakistan has played a key diplomatic role ever since the US-Israel war on Iran broke out in February, exchanging peace proposals between the two sides in a bid to broker permanent peace. Pakistan’s powerful military chief visited Iran twice last month to discuss peace with officials there.

“During the meeting at the Army Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday evening, Araghchi and Munir reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad and discussed regional developments,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The state media said Araghchi also held a separate bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar prior to his meeting with Munir. He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers and officials who participated in the ECO summit.

Earlier, Araghchi said the 10-nation ECO bloc had backed Tehran’s proposed plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to end its war with the US.

Tehran has said it is ready to reopen the strait within two days if Washington agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.

Efforts to end the conflict have stalled in recent weeks.

Tehran has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has blockaded the waterway, which is a vital global energy conduit, since the start of the war.

Speaking to reporters after the ECO summit concluded in Islamabad, Dar hoped both sides would implement the terms of the Islamabad MoU, an interim peace deal signed between Washington and Tehran in June that collapsed weeks later.

“Let’s hope for the best, we haven’t given up hope,” Dar said.