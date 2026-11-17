ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan this week discussed bringing the CASA-1000 electricity link into operation as soon as possible as an unfinished section in Afghanistan continues to hold up the project.

The $1.2 billion project is designed to carry surplus hydropower from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan through Afghanistan, delivering up to 1,000 megawatts to Pakistan and 300 megawatts to Afghanistan. It would create a power trading link between Central and South Asia.

Pakistan’s National Assembly economic affairs committee was told on Nov. 4 that the Afghan section remained the obstacle to commissioning the link. The World Bank has said testing of the transmission system cannot be completed until that section is ready.

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of a regional ministerial meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

“They underscored the importance of realizing the full potential of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” according to a statement from the Pakistani side.

“They also discussed enhancing regional connectivity and advancing energy cooperation, particularly through the early operationalization of CASA-1000.”

The statement gave no target date or new measure to complete the project.

Separately, Dar also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and stressed dialogue to prevent a further escalation of regional tensions. The two agreed to maintain regular consultations.

In separate meetings with deputy foreign ministers from Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, Dar discussed trade and connectivity with the Kyrgyz side and reaffirmed close regional coordination with Türkiye, according to Pakistani statements.