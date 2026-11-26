ISLAMABAD: The Maldives is aiming to launch direct flights to Pakistan in May 2027, Pakistan’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, setting out a target for a service the two countries hope will expand tourism and trade.

Pakistan’s interior ministry said on Wednesday that Maldivian, the island nation’s flag carrier, planned to operate direct flights between the two countries without specifying the Pakistani destination, flight frequency and start date for ticket sales.

A nonstop service would give Pakistani travelers a direct link to an Indian Ocean destination that welcomed nearly 2.25 million tourists in 2025, up from about 2.05 million the previous year, according to Maldivian tourism ministry figures. The two governments also want better transport links to support their goal of raising bilateral trade to $200 million.

“The Maldivian delegation indicated that it was targeting May 2027 for the launch of direct flights between Pakistan and the Maldives, subject to the completion of necessary arrangements,” Pakistan’s commerce ministry said in a statement after talks at the FoodAg trade exhibition in Karachi.

The chief executive of Maldivian also attended the meeting.

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said direct flights and regular shipping services could help expand tourism and trade.

The two sides agreed last week to assess whether a direct shipping service between Karachi and the Maldivian capital, Malé, would be commercially viable. Khan said a regular route would need enough cargo moving in both directions. A Pakistani delegation of officials and business representatives is due to visit the Maldives in December.

Khan identified food, pharmaceuticals and construction materials as potential exports. The Maldivian delegation invited Pakistani investors to explore resort projects aimed at halal tourism and highlighted demand for skilled workers in health care and hospitality, the ministry said.