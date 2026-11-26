KARACHI: Only three of Pakistan’s 578 seafood exporters sell value-added products abroad, Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said as his ministry formed a committee to help the industry earn more by processing its catch before export.

Pakistan exported $482 million worth of fish and fish preparations in the fiscal year ended June 2026, up from $465 million a year earlier, according to customs figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The maritime affairs ministry counts Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates among the industry’s main markets, alongside China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Frozen fish earned Pakistan about $105 million last fiscal year, and frozen squid and cuttlefish brought in another $104 million, according to the ministry. The government wants more exporters to carry out additional processing in Pakistan so they can sell higher-value products overseas.

“Value-added products should account for five percent of seafood exports,” Chaudhry said, according to a statement from the ministry.

He gave no deadline or current share and did not specify whether the target would be measured by value or volume.

Fisheries Commissioner Hafizur Rehman will chair the committee. Chaudhry said the ministry would consult fisheries departments and exporters and hold a workshop on expanding sales of value-added seafood.

The minister also said the government would promote shrimp farming and aquaculture centers.