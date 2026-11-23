ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged banks to disburse 1 trillion rupees ($3.6 billion) in subsidized housing loans over the next six months, roughly ten times what they have paid out since April.

The drive is a test of whether Pakistan can get its banks to lend more to households after years of relying on them to finance the government. The International Monetary Fund said in a report last year that government bonds accounted for around 60 percent of Pakistani banks’ assets, a concentration it flagged as a risk to financial stability.

The housing program, known as Apna Ghar, subsidizes borrowing costs and shares some of the risk with lenders to help people buy or build their first home. Sharif said banks had approved about 500 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in loans but had paid out only about a fifth of that amount, underscoring how far actual lending still trails approvals.

“In the next six months, we should have a disbursement of Rs1,000 billion,” Sharif said at an event marking the program’s first 100 billion rupees ($362 million) in payouts. “And for that, we will remove all the hurdles, all the impediments, so that there is no unnecessary risk, so that there is no unnecessary exposure.”

Sharif said banks had initially been reluctant to lend under the program because they were accustomed to earning returns on Treasury bills and doing business with large companies. He urged lenders to help applicants complete their paperwork and singled out a clear property title as the most important requirement.

Under the program, eligible borrowers can take out loans of up to Rs10 million ($36,200) for as long as 20 years, with a subsidized rate of 5 percent for the first decade. The government absorbs the first losses up to 10 percent of the outstanding loan portfolio under the scheme. At its formal launch in April, the government said it aimed to finance 500,000 homes over five years and stimulate construction and jobs.

Finance Ministry figures for Oct. 30 showed that lenders had approved 90,405 applications worth Rs533 billion ($1.93 billion) and issued 17,697 loans worth Rs104 billion ($376 million).

Sharif called for faster payouts on Monday but did not specify how much the government would spend on subsidies if banks met the new target.