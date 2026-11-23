ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cybercrime agency said Monday it had arrested two people in Lahore after separate overseas alerts, one about a college bomb threat made through an AI platform and the other about suspected child sexual abuse material.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency said a student allegedly used the AI platform to threaten to bomb a college and set the building on fire. The agency did not name the college or the platform.

In the second case, the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children sent reports about a Google Drive account to the Pakistani agency’s headquarters, which passed them to investigators in Lahore.

“The platform had terminated access to the said account for violating its violence-related policy and had conveyed the relevant information to the authorities through the international cooperation channel,” the agency said in its statement on the college threat.

Investigators said they traced the account’s Internet address to Lahore, where they arrested the student and seized a mobile phone for examination. The agency said it had registered a case against the student. Officers found no explosives or weapons during the raid.

In a separate statement, the agency said the US center’s reports “contained allegations regarding the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material through a Google Drive account.”

Investigators said subscriber records linked the suspect, a resident of Nankana Sahib district in Punjab province, to the accounts they were examining. They arrested him in Lahore and seized his phone for forensic examination.

The agency said the man told investigators during initial questioning that he had created and uploaded the material. The investigation is ongoing.

The US center operates the CyberTipline, which sends reports of suspected child sexual exploitation to law enforcement agencies around the world. It said 77 percent of the reports it received in 2025 involved users outside the United States.