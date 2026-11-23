ISLAMABAD: Portugal and Pakistan on Monday agreed to set up a joint ministerial commission to boost trade and investment and signed an agreement to waive visas for diplomatic passport holders, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

The agreement came during Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel’s two-day visit to Islamabad, where he was accompanied by a business delegation. Pakistan is seeking to diversify its exports and deepen trade ties with European countries as it seeks continued preferential access to the EU market.

Bilateral trade reached $288 million in Pakistan’s 2025 fiscal year, up from $189 million in 2020, according to Pakistani government figures. The balance was in Pakistan’s favor, with textiles dominating trade, Dar said.

“We have covered a lot of, a number of subjects, and particularly I’m pleased to have your consent to kicking off the process of setting up a joint ministerial commission,” Dar said at a joint press conference with Rangel.

“Once that is done, then we will work together to promote the business and trade and investment,” he said.

Dar said he had accepted an invitation to visit Lisbon and proposed holding the commission’s first meeting during that trip, once both governments had completed the steps needed to establish it. He also proposed a working group to identify trade barriers and said he hoped the two countries’ leaders could hold a summit in the second half of 2027.

“We have a high potential and we can really deliver,” Rangel said. “We fully agree that this joint ministerial committee is decisive to boost the economic dynamics of our relationship.”

The two countries also discussed cooperation in olive cultivation and processing, renewable energy and shipping. Companies were due to explore partnerships in sectors including pharmaceuticals, information technology, textiles and footwear at a business forum in Islamabad on Monday.

Dar said he had sought Portugal’s continued support for Pakistan under the EU’s new framework for GSP+, a program that gives eligible countries preferential access to the bloc’s market in return for meeting international commitments, including on labor and human rights. Rangel reaffirmed Portugal’s support for closer economic ties between Pakistan and the EU.

“I am pleased to announce that we have signed today an MOU for the visa abolition for the holders of diplomatic passports, which will certainly facilitate official exchanges between Pakistan and Portugal,” Dar said.

The agreement covers diplomatic passports only. Dar said he hoped the two sides would eventually consider waivers for official and ordinary passport holders.

Dar also asked Portugal to consider a labor mobility partnership and pointed to its existing fast-track recruitment process as an option for skilled Pakistani workers who meet the requirements. The ministers did not announce a labor agreement.