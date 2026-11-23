The blockade initially began in April and was lifted in June

It was reimposed in July after a draft understanding between the US and Iran collapsed

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said at a weekly press conference on Monday that the Islamic Republic would use all available means to confront the American naval blockade. A naval blockade targeting Iran-related oil exports began on April 13 before being lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran. The blockade was reimposed on July 14 after that understanding collapsed.