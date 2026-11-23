ISLAMABAD: Around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan to attend 557th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in the eastern Pakistani city of Nankana Sahib, Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said on Sunday.

Every year, thousands of Sikhs travel to Pakistan to participate in Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.

This year the celebrations are being held from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24. The main ceremony marking his birth anniversary will take place on Tuesday.

"The Evacuee Trust Property Board has made exemplary arrangements for the hospitality, accommodation, meals, and renovation of religious sites for the Sikh pilgrims," ETPB Chairman Qamar Zaman was quoted as saying by the Board.

"We are ensuring that our guests do not face any difficulty during their stay. Sikh pilgrims from India express great happiness on arriving in Pakistan and carry back beautiful memories of love, peace, and brotherhood."

Much of the Sikh heritage is located in Pakistan, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, which is also of particular importance to the Sikh community as it was built in tribute to Guru Nanak, who established the town of Kartarpur in 1515. It is also his final resting place.

EPTB Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said they have made foolproof security arrangements for the Indian guests.

"The board’s teams, district administration representatives, and officials of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee are always dedicated to serving the pilgrims," he said.

"Along with the best travel facilities, special medical desks have also been established, and rescue 1122 and medical teams will be present at all times with the convoy of buses."