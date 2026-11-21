ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik on Saturday proposed a network of cultural institutions, a digital repository, and a climate-resilient heritage framework to boost cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Malik made the call while addressing the SCO ministerial forum in New Delhi during the SCO Civilizational Dialogue being held in the Indian capital on Nov. 20-22. His participation marks a rare high-level visit by a Pakistani official to India amid strained relations since last year’s military confrontation between the neighbors.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, security and economic grouping founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan and India became full members in 2017, Iran joined in 2023 and Belarus became the bloc’s 10th member in 2024.

Addressing participants of the SCO ministerial forum, Malik presented a three-point agenda to strengthen cultural cooperation among the members.

“We need a network of cultural institutions of SCO. And in that, we present our institutions, Lok Virsa and PNCA, as focal institutions,” he said.

“Secondly, there should be a digital repository. The AI revolution is here, machine-learning has been implemented. Virtual realities are being created,” he said.

“So in this new era of technology, isn’t it amazing that we make a digital repository, a virtual reality that can present the unique gifts that nature has given us, the unique gifts that history has given us. And present them to the world.”

Malik further said that climate change was the enemy of this civilization, mentioning 2022 Pakistan floods that caused devastation in Sindh and also led to the collapse of the walls of the UNESCO heritage site of Mohenjo-daro.

“In the upcoming SCO [summit], we want a climate resilient heritage framework,” he added.

Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. On Friday, he emphasized the importance of dialogue between countries with differing perspectives.

India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since gaining independence in 1947, primarily over the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but administer in part.

Malik’s visit is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in May 2023.

The Pakistani delegation is also expected to meet representatives of SCO member states on the sidelines, although neither Islamabad nor New Delhi has announced bilateral talks between the two countries.