ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have concluded a joint military exercise focused on countering militancy, the Pakistani military said on Saturday, as the two countries seek to deepen security cooperation.

Pakistan and Indonesia have maintained longstanding defense ties, with both countries regularly engaging in joint exercises, training programs and military exchanges to enhance cooperation in areas including counterterrorism.

The joint exercise, Elang Strike-III, the 3rd edition of bilateral counter-terrorism exercise between Pakistani and Indonesian armies that began on Nov. 9, concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pakistan’s northwest.

“The exercise focused on sharing Counter Terrorism experiences, refining operational drills, procedures and enhancing combat skills through mutual learning and exchange of best practices,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.

“The exercise reflects the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia and reaffirms the resolve of both countries to further strengthen bilateral defense ties.”

In Sept. Indonesia’s Navy Chief Admiral Dr. Muhammad Ali met Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi, according to the Pakistani military. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation.

International news agency Reuters reported on a meeting between Pakistan’s air force chief and Indonesia’s defense minister in January, who discussed the sale of JF-17 jets, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China, and killer drones.