Pakistan won international recognition earlier this year for its role as a mediator in de-escalating the US-Iran war. When it joined the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in August, some observers argued that its claim to neutrality had been compromised. They overlooked the fact that Pakistan had already signed a bilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia before joining the trilateral pact. Even so, Tehran and Washington readily accepted Pakistan as a mediator. Oman and Qatar also had long mediation experience and good relations with both capitals, yet Pakistan was preferred.

In recent weeks, a new perception has emerged that Tehran was deliberately distancing itself from Islamabad. It rested on three incidents. First, Iran left Pakistan off the list of countries whose vessels were allowed through the Strait of Hormuz. Second, a Qatari LNG tanker bound for Pakistan was hit by unidentified attackers in the Gulf on Oct. 30, even though Iran had cleared its passage at Pakistan’s request. Third, Pakistan closed its land trade route with Iran for several days. Critics argued that the closure was a concession to tighter US sanctions, and that Pakistan could not withstand American pressure.

Pakistan has tense borders with India and Afghanistan and cannot afford tension on its other two, with China and Iran. -Javed Hafeez

Most of these were misperceptions. India, China, Qatar and Iraq were given exemptions because of their immediate needs. According to Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, India’s exemption is meant to keep medicines flowing to Iran, while China’s reflects Beijing’s political support. Iran is also an important oil supplier to China. Qatar and Iran share one of the world’s largest gas fields beneath the Gulf. Iraq is closely bound to Iran by a long border, the shared religious affinity of their governments and a common interest in keeping Kurdish separatism in check. Pakistan, meanwhile, was on Iran’s list of friendly nations granted passage in March, and several Qatari LNG cargoes bound for Pakistan have since crossed with Iranian clearance. There was no need to add it to the new list.

The trade route was closed for security reasons. The Pakistan-Iran border is porous and has long been used to smuggle drugs and people and to aid criminal groups on both sides. It reopened after a week.

Strong ties are a strategic necessity for both countries. Pakistan has tense borders with India and Afghanistan and cannot afford tension on its other two, with China and Iran. With Iran, it also shares centuries-old cultural, linguistic and ethnic ties. The relationship has weathered several turbulent periods, going back to the Iran-Iraq war.

On Nov. 15 and 16, Islamabad hosted the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Had relations been seriously strained, Tehran could have sent someone else to lead its delegation. The meeting’s joint communique, which Iran endorsed, backed the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar. Qatar is playing an active mediation role, with Pakistan’s support. Its leverage comes partly from about $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue that was moved to Qatari banks under a 2023 US-Iran prisoner swap and has remained frozen since. Releasing the funds in return for Iran

accepting international inspections of its nuclear sites could be the key to breaking the current impasse.

Saudi Arabia is hugely popular in Pakistan, and the mutual defense agreement with the Kingdom, followed by the trilateral pact, has been well received at home. In Iran, public reaction has been mixed, but the government has raised no objection. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in August that Tehran did not feel threatened by the pact and saw it as a sign that regional states were reassessing their reliance on the United States. On Oct. 26, a high-level delegation from the three member states, including Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, Pakistan’s army chief and Turkiye’s intelligence chief, was well received in Tehran, and Iran made clear its preference for a regional security architecture. On Sept. 22, at an online meeting organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, I heard former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif express his support for the Makkah pact.

Pakistan and Iran need each other for many reasons. As long as Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan remain hostile, Iran will be its only overland route to Turkiye and Central Asia. Their restive border can only be managed jointly if terrorism is to be controlled. And if Iranian gas exports to India by pipeline ever become feasible, Pakistan is the only overland route. Such a pipeline would benefit both countries and build mutual trust.

There was a time when Persian was widely taught and understood in Pakistan. That tradition should be revived. Thousands of Pakistanis visit Iran for pilgrimage, but few Iranians come to Pakistan. Sports and cultural exchanges can bring people together: Pakistani dramas should be screened in Iran, and Iranian films in Pakistan. And at the government level, Islamabad must engage Tehran regularly.

Javed Hafeez is a former Pakistani diplomat with much experience of the Middle East. He writes weekly columns in Pakistani and Gulf newspapers and appears regularly on satellite TV channels as a defense and political analyst. X: @JavedHafiz8