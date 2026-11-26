ISLAMABAD: A multinational pharmaceutical company has launched a lower-cost version of a drug used to treat bone disease in Pakistan, its chief executive said on Thursday, as doctors warned that high medicine prices and limited availability of specialized treatments were putting them beyond the reach of many patients.

Abbott Pakistan has priced a six-month, 60-milligram injection of denosumab at Rs35,000 ($127). The drug is used to treat osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more susceptible to fractures. It also prevents bone-related complications in patients with certain advanced cancers.

An estimated 9.9 million people, including 7.2 million women, have osteoporosis in Pakistan, with the number projected to reach 12 million by 2050, according to research published in the Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association.

The newly launched drug is a biosimilar, a highly similar version of an existing medicine made using living cells.

“I think the introduction of the biosimilars will make these products cheaper and probably get the benefit to the people who desperately need it,” endocrinologist Prof. Dr. Syed Abbas Raza told Arab News.

Raza said expensive cancer medicines in Western countries were largely covered by insurance or government-funded health care systems, while patients in Pakistan mostly had to pay for treatment themselves.

“Unfortunately, these products never trickle down because the cost of getting them is too high,” he said. “And again, the market is not that big because there are very few people who can afford it.”

Abbott Pakistan CEO Syed Anis Ahmed said the 60-milligram injection was priced below international levels, although the company did not provide a comparison with prices in other countries or details of its nationwide distribution network.

Abbott said Pakistan was the first market in its Middle East and Africa region to launch the product. It did not announce a price for the higher, 120-milligram dose administered through an injection under the skin to prevent bone-related complications in cancer patients with advanced breast, prostate, lung or kidney cancers that have spread to the bones.

The situation can cause complications that include severe pain, fractures and pressure on the spinal cord that can impair movement and, in severe cases, cause paralysis.

Medical oncologist Dr. Sameen Bin Naeem said these complications could leave patients unable to work or perform everyday tasks, stressing the need for treatment that goes beyond controlling the growth of tumors.

“Is living longer our only objective, or should living better matter to us as well?” Naeem asked.

Doctors warned, however, that introducing new medicines would do little to close Pakistan’s treatment gap without ensuring reliable supplies and improving early diagnosis.

Raza said patients often struggled to obtain medicines that were not registered in Pakistan, requiring them to secure special permissions and make arrangements to import the drugs.

Recalling the case of a cancer patient whose family could afford a Rs2.4 million ($8,680) treatment every three weeks but struggled to obtain it because the drug was not registered locally, he said: “Sometimes even people who can afford a medicine cannot get it, so how would those who cannot afford it?”

Limited access to tests that measure bone strength and low public awareness mean many osteoporosis patients in Pakistan are diagnosed only after suffering a fracture, while cancer patients often seek medical attention at an advanced stage of the disease.

Raza said osteoporosis treatment must be tailored to individual patients and accompanied by adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, exercise and measures to prevent falls.

Patients whose cancer has spread to the bones, meanwhile, often require coordinated care from specialists across several medical disciplines, he added.