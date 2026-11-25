KARACHI: Pakistani fintech group Abhi is looking to expand into Oman after its microfinance bank raised $7.4 million in an initial public offering earlier this month, co-founder Ali Ladhubhai told Arab News.

Oman would be Abhi’s third Gulf market after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The group started in Pakistan in 2021 with a service that lets workers draw part of the wages they have already earned before payday. It began operating in the UAE in late 2022 before expanding to Saudi Arabia.

The listing gives Abhi Microfinance Group fresh capital to expand its lending. Co-founder Ladhubhai said the group continues to raise funds for its international expansion and put its Gulf loan portfolio at more than $30 million. He gave no launch date for Oman.

“So, Abhi started as a FinTech out of Pakistan, which quickly expanded across the Middle East. We started our operations in the UAE late 2022 and since then have expanded to Saudi Arabia and now looking to open our operations in Oman,” Ladhubhai told Arab News.

Ladhubhai said the group would target expatriate workers as well as Omani customers. He said Abhi sees demand for its services among both blue- and white-collar workers across the Gulf.

The Pakistani bank raised 2.05 billion rupees ($7.4 million) by selling 132 million new shares at 15.50 rupees (about 6 cents) apiece. Bids in the first phase reached 1.6 times the number of shares available, and the portion reserved for the general public was fully subscribed, according to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Swedish investment firm VEF, which led Abhi’s first funding round in 2021, described the offering as Pakistan’s first fintech IPO. VEF said it had invested $1.8 million in the group and retained its indirect stake in the bank. The offering accounted for 13.65 percent of the bank’s shares after listing, according to its prospectus.

Abhi co-founder and CEO Omair Ansari told Arab News the IPO proceeds would support growth at the Pakistani bank. He put its loan book at about 65 billion rupees ($235 million).

“Our target is to hit close to Rs150 billion in FY27,” Ansari said. That would take the loan book to about $541 million by the end of Pakistan’s fiscal year in June 2027.

Abhi acquired FINCA Microfinance Bank in 2025, giving it a regulated platform to take deposits and lend to individuals and small businesses. The bank now operates more than 110 branches in over 100 Pakistani cities.

About 27 percent of Pakistani adults had an account with a financial institution or mobile money provider in 2024, up from 21 percent in 2021, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex survey.