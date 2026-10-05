ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue taking “all appropriate measures” against militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan to protect its citizens, Islamabad’s special representative for Afghanistan said on Monday, defending Pakistan’s cross-border strikes as legitimate acts of self-defense.

The statement followed a sharp deterioration in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations over Islamabad’s accusations that Kabul was sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks in Pakistan, which prompted Islamabad to conduct strikes inside Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Kabul denies harboring militants and has accused Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty.

“Pakistan has been, and will continue to take all appropriate measures to uphold the safety and security of its citizen in accordance with international law, and based on the principles of necessity and as a measure of last resort,” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said, addressing the 8th meeting of the Moscow Format on Afghanistan.

“All measures taken by Pakistan constitute legitimate defensive actions against sanctuaries and bases used for planning, training and launching terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.”

The Moscow Format is a regional diplomatic platform bringing together Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and key regional stakeholders to discuss peace, security and humanitarian issues in Afghanistan. The latest meeting was attended by senior officials from countries including Russia, Pakistan, China and the Central Asian states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow was prepared to help reduce tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Russia stands ready to help end this conflict using all possible means and acting independently or together with other partners if both parties ask for it,” Kabulov told reporters.

Speaking at the meeting, Sadiq said the scale and scope of Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan represented restraint, given the security challenges the country faced.

“Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region and has remained patiently engaged in political and diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil,” the envoy said.

“However, it is unfortunate that Pakistan’s numerous goodwill gestures and highly responsible approach were misconstrued, resulting in increased terrorist attacks from Afghan soil, with the active support and backing of the Taliban Regime,” he added.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from across the border. We call upon the Afghan authorities to end the impunity with which terrorist groups continue to operate from their soil.”