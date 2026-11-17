Yemen’s armed forces reported conducting 660 operations against Houthi forces, resulting in 178 casualties among field commanders and fighters

The military operations were part of the ‘Dawn of Yemen’ campaign and included airstrikes and artillery targeting Houthi positions

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces say they have carried out 660 air and ground operations against Houthi forces across several fronts in recent hours, claiming that about 178 field commanders and fighters were killed or wounded. In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, fortifications, military vehicles and weapons positions. The breakdown included 24 airstrikes, 46 drone attacks, 39 rocket-launcher strikes and 551 artillery strikes, the spokesperson said. The operations also destroyed or disabled 74 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, according to the statement. In Taiz, government forces and Popular Resistance fighters continued to repel Houthi attacks and target sources of fire, the spokesperson said, accusing the group of maintaining its siege of the governorate and attacking civilian homes. The military said it would continue operations to end the suffering of Taiz residents and lift the siege. On the Marib and Jouf fronts, units continued to confront Houthi movements and target their gatherings and military equipment, while forces on the southern front remained engaged in countering threats, the statement added. The spokesperson said the armed forces would continue carrying out their national duty to protect the population and the country’s resources, while taking necessary precautions to safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructure.