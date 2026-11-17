Funding will support water, sanitation, electricity, health services

Project expected to benefit 22,000 people near Tubas, Salfit by early 2027

LONDON: France has pledged €5 million ($5.5 million) to support Palestinian rural communities in Area C of the West Bank, which falls under Israeli security and administrative control, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority. The project will help to fund the construction and improvement of essential infrastructure, including water, sanitation, electricity and health services, and promote agricultural activities and handicrafts, the Palestine News Agency reported. It is set to benefit about 22,000 people near Tubas and Salfit by early next year. Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, the French consul general in Jerusalem, signed the agreement on Tuesday alongside Palestinian Finance Minister Estephan Salameh, Minister of Local Government Sami Hijjawi and French Development Agency in Jerusalem Director Gaelle Letilly. Area C comprises about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian communities have been hit by settler attacks and movement restrictions imposed by Israeli forces. Grandmaison said that France supported the Palestinian people and that the program would take concrete steps to improve public services and agricultural production in rural areas. France recognized Palestinian statehood in September last year. It has also imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers and last week refused Yossi Dagan, a chief of settlements bloc in northern the West Bank, entry into the country.