KARACHI: Pakistan has issued more than Rs2 trillion ($7.2 billion) in hybrid sukuk since April 2026, the central bank said in its annual report submitted to parliament on Tuesday, as the country expands Shariah-compliant borrowing ahead of a 2027 deadline to eliminate interest.

Sukuk are Islamic financing certificates that serve a role similar to bonds. Pakistan’s hybrid structure combines ijarah, or leasing, with murabaha, a sale at an agreed markup. The combination allows the government to issue sukuk without relying entirely on assets available for lease.

Pakistan’s constitution calls for the state to eliminate riba, understood in this context as interest on lending, before Jan. 1, 2028. The government’s transition strategy says existing obligations to domestic and foreign creditors will be honored under their contractual terms, with conventional financing replaced by Shariah-compliant financing as it matures.

The first transaction under the hybrid structure took place on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in April, using a version designed for maturities of one year or longer. The central bank and the finance ministry also helped develop a version with maturities of less than a year to give Islamic banks an alternative to conventional Treasury bills for managing short-term cash needs.

“These milestones collectively contributed to the issuance of more than Rs 2 trillion in Hybrid Sukuk since April 2026,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in the governor’s annual report submitted to Parliament on Tuesday.

The central bank said it developed the longer-term structure with the government, the finance ministry’s advisers and Standard Chartered. The government’s strategy also calls for a central registry of public assets that can support regular sovereign sukuk issuance and for wider access to Shariah-compliant financing through foreign lenders and international capital markets.

Islamic banking accounted for 23.7 percent of Pakistan’s banking assets and 29.2 percent of deposits at the end of June, according to the report. The government expects most domestically owned financial institutions to move toward Islamic finance, while most foreign-owned banks may opt to continue offering both Islamic and conventional products.

Pakistan issued more than Rs2 trillion ($7.2 billion) in sukuk of all types in calendar 2025, the finance ministry said earlier this year. The figure in the governor’s report covers hybrid sukuk alone since the structure’s launch in April.