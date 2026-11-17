International Organization for Migration and World Food Programme say funding shortages and aid restrictions threaten progress

Severe weather damages shelters and food supplies, exacerbating the struggles families face as they attempt to meet basic needs

LONDON: Harsh winter weather could reverse the fragile improvements to food security achieved in the embattled Gaza Strip, as critical funding shortages and Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries threaten efforts to provide food and shelter for displaced families, UN agencies warned on Tuesday. The International Organization for Migration and the World Food Programme said the gains continued to depend largely on humanitarian assistance, rather than any improvements in livelihoods, markets or local food production. Meanwhile, the increasingly severe seasonal weather was damaging shelters and spoiling food supplies, increasing pressure on families already struggling to meet their basic needs. More than 1.7 million people remain displaced in Gaza, 1.4 million face acute levels of hunger, and nearly 2 million need shelter assistance, the agencies warned. “Families in Gaza are facing their first sleepless nights of a very long winter ahead,” said Shaun Hughes, the WFP’s country director for Palestine. “Unless we get immediate support to scale up the humanitarian response, we risk this becoming not only a shelter crisis but also a deeper food security crisis.” Funding shortages have already forced the WFP to reduce hot meals to one every other day and cut the amounts of food parcels and cash assistance it provides. Meanwhile, flooding has destroyed household food supplies, and sewage contamination poses additional food-safety and health risks, the agencies said. Supplies of gas and firewood for cooking remain scarce and unaffordable, forcing many families to burn garbage to prepare meals. With 80 percent of the population unemployed, households have few resources available to replace lost supplies or buy more nutritious food. The WFP faces a $436 million funding gap over the next six months as it attempts to provide aid for 2 million people across the Palestinian territories. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification assessment, as many as 1.9 million people, about 90 percent of Gaza’s population, could face acute levels of food insecurity by the end of this year unless humanitarian assistance can be adequately sustained. The threats to food security are compounded by the deteriorating condition of shelters; at least 40,000 have reportedly been damaged or destroyed since early November alone, the agencies said, and stocks of emergency shelters were rapidly running out. “Displaced families in Gaza need the basics to get through this winter: a shelter that won’t flood, blankets and clothing to protect children, and fuel to cook warm meals,” said Karl Baker, the International Organization for Migration’s regional crisis coordinator. His organization needs $173 million to sustain its shelter response, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets and repair materials, and another $9 million for site management and improvements such as drainage channels, lighting and community heating points. The entire population of Gaza has been forced into an area that is less than 40 percent of the territory as a whole, and more than half of the 1,700 displacement sites are in flood-prone areas, the agencies said. Most of the sites need sandbags to reinforce shelters and pathways, and more than 40 percent require drainage and ground improvements. Ongoing Israeli restrictions on deliveries of aid are further hampering the humanitarian response. Kerem Shalom, also known as Kerem Abu Salem, remains the only authorized crossing point for humanitarian and commercial goods entering Gaza, which increases transportation times and costs, the agencies said. Restrictions on the main north-south route in Gaza add to those difficulties. Attempts to deliver essential winter supplies and equipment, including water pumps, spare parts, heaters, fuel, engine oil, heavy machinery and wood, also face delays or entry restrictions. The agencies said they were working with other UN organizations and humanitarian partners to coordinate deliveries so that they can reach those most in need. “Partnerships between IOM and WFP help ensure aid is delivered efficiently,” Baker said. “But we need the resources and consistent, predictable access to do our jobs.”