ANTALYA: Climate negotiators warned Tuesday that a sprawling and contentious draft COP31 deal set the stage for tough negotiations before the UN talks in Turkiye end later this week.



The 18-page draft “cover decision” published by co-host Australia includes a broad range of demands, from calls for a phaseout of fossil fuels to a defense of climate science and age-old battles over finance.



“It is hugely important that here at this COP that is about implementation, we do not get distracted by other things,” the European Union’s climate envoy, Wopke Hoekstra, said in a speech.



“And to be frank, that is unfortunately what the draft cover decision is doing,” he said, warning ministers assembled in Antalya that it could make the process “untenable.”



Hoekstra later told reporters that while the document includes elements that the EU likes, it had “many of the characteristics of a shopping list” that reopens old issues.



“I think the cover decision does not go in the right direction and needs significant change,” he said.



Some European officials described the text as a “Christmas wish list” that, by trying to make everyone happy, is not making anybody happy.



Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who is steering COP31 negotiations, acknowledged when he released the document on Monday that the text included elements “that not all parties agree on.”



Bowen said there would be “at least one more draft” before the end of the week.

- ‘Kitchen sink approach’ -

The talks are scheduled to end on Friday, but climate negotiations usually run into overtime as agreements must be reached by consensus, meaning even a single country can block the entire process.



A Latin American official, who requested anonymity, said the document is too long and warned that the “clock is ticking.”



“We would like to have a short, sharp cover decision,” said another European negotiator, who described the Australian strategy as a “kitchen sink approach.”



“So we’ve got a long journey to go from what we’ve got to what we’d like to see,” the negotiator said.



The text includes a call for wealthy nations to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 — a target few could hope to realistically meet.



“Emerging countries want to impose as many obligations as possible on developed countries. It’s tactical,” said another official from a European country who requested anonymity.



“These things are obviously unacceptable,” the official said, pointing to a bloc of countries whose members include Saudi Arabia and India.

- Fossil fight -

The draft includes wording on phasing out fossil fuels that oil-rich countries have long resisted.



“We would love to see a commitment that calls on the phasing out of fossil fuels,” Michael Joseph, the environment minister of Antigua and Barbuda, told AFP.



But he acknowledged that getting consensus on the issue at COP31 “might be very, very difficult.”



Saudi Arabia is also at the center of another battle over the timeline for the publication of crucial reports by the UN’s climate science panel.



Dozens of European, African and Pacific nations want the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports published ahead of a crucial stocktake of global carbon-cutting efforts at COP33 in 2028.



But Saudi Arabia and India are among a smaller number of countries accused of pushing for the IPCC’s “seventh assessment report” to be delayed until 2029.



Saudi Arabia’s COP31 delegation defended its stance on Tuesday, saying the kingdom “advocates publication timelines that allow sufficient scientific review, transparency and meaningful participation, particularly from developing countries.”



Ilana Seid, who chairs the Alliance of Small Island States, said the IPCC report must be ready for the global stocktake and that any delay “is unjustifiable to us.”