PKK has evacuated 14 bases in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

The move is part of a peace deal with Turkiye.

Ankara: Turkish intelligence announced Monday that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group has withdrawn from 14 more bases in northern Iraq as part of a peace deal with Turkiye, state media reported. The bases in the Hakurk region were “evacuated” on November 18, and the defense ministry had ordered that “caves and shelters in these areas would be rendered unusable,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted “security sources,” normally the MIT intelligence service, as saying. Withdrawal from rebel bases is a key part of a peace deal between the PKK and the government on ending decades of conflict.