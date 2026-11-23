DUBAI: Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan has called on the EU and the UN to step up pressure on the Houthis to lift their siege of the Yemeni city, warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Shamsan made the appeal during a virtual meeting last week with the EU ambassador to Yemen, Patrick Simonnet, in which the two discussed the impact of the siege on residents, including shortages of food, medicine, fuel and water.

The governor urged international pressure on the Houthis to reopen roads and allow safe passage for civilians and humanitarian aid.

Simonnet expressed concern over dwindling food and medical supplies and the worsening water crisis, and stressed the need for continued monitoring and international efforts to address the situation.

Both sides called for stronger international coordination to open a safe humanitarian corridor to Taiz and stop the crisis from deepening.

G7 foreign ministers also called for the urgent opening of a humanitarian corridor in Taiz in a joint declaration after their meeting in Paris earlier this month.